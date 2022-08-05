New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Aryan Jain, a grade 11 student, has developed a financial literacy app that aims to empower each person to manage their income and savings in a better way.

Jain developed this app to ensure that the content reaches maximum Indians and they benefit from it and can secure their future.

The app, DhanDanaDan, is an effort to empower each person to manage their income and savings in a better way, be aware of their short and long-term financial needs, save and invest for future needs, and invest money to create a secure future, Jain said.

Through a series of five animated videos in an urban set-up and a storytelling format guided by a teenage character, DhanDanaDan explains several basic and important concepts of financial planning in a simplified manner in Hindi.

The app is free to use and is currently available in Hindi on Android (Play Store).

Jain, a grade 11 student of the SunCity School, Gurgaon, is planning to make 7,500 Indians financially literate over the next 75 days, and then scale this mission further.

In 2021, Jain was the only Indian among the winners of NASA's Artemis Next-Gen STEM – Moon to Mars App Development Challenge, where he along with students from other countries had developed an application to participate in the Artemis Generation endeavours to land astronauts – including the first woman and the next man – on the Moon by 2024.

