Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) Two men were killed and two others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles on Sohna-Faridabad road, police said on Monday.

The accident happened on Sunday. Arjun and his brother were going to Agra from Badshahpur on a motorcycle when a dog came on the road, they said.

Arjun lost control over the motorcycle after seeing the dog and his bike collided with another motorcycle being driven by Nadeem (20) and his friend Parvez was a pillion rider, police said.

Arjun and Nadeen died on the spot while Parvez and Sunil are being treated in a hospital. Their condition remains critical, they said.

"An FIR has been registered. We handed over the bodies after conducting post-mortems. Further investigation is underway,” Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Sohna city police station, said.

