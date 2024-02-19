Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) Two toll plaza employees died after being hit by a car at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, police said on Monday.

On Saturday night, Jaikishan Sahni (21) and Sonbir alias Monu were standing near Farrukhnagar KMP toll waiting for someone when at around 11 pm a speeding car hit them, said Deepak, a member of the patrolling team of KMP expressway, in his complaint.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

The car driver once stopped at the spot and after noticing that the two people were injured, he fled away, he said.

"I noted the vehicle number and then reached the spot where I found that both the men died on the spot,” Deepak said in his complaint.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday, police said.

The bodies were handed over to families after post-mortems today, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)