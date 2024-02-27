Gurugram, Feb 27 (PTI) Four people, including three managers of a private bank, have been arrested here for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohit Rathi (25) from Haryana, Mahesh Kumar (27) from Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh native Vishwkarma Maurya (26), and Hayat (23) from Haryana's Nuh, they said.

The three men worked at MG road branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank where Rathi was an assistant manager while Kumar and Maurya were deputy managers.

Hayat was in close contact with the mastermind of a cyber fraud gang and used to procure the bank account details from the managers and pass on the information to them, DCP (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said.

"The three accused have been working in Kotak Mahindra Bank for the last 7 months and during this period they had opened about 2,000 bank accounts,” DCP Jain said.

They would mislead the locals from Bilaspur and open new bank accounts under their name to procure the bank account kit, which was then used to commit cyber frauds, the official said.

The matter came to light when a resident filed a complaint in the cyber crime police station, Manesar on November 18 last year, officials said.

The complainant reported that he received a call claiming that his son had been admitted to a hospital and was asked to transfer Rs 10,000 for help. Following this, he transferred the money and later realised that he had been duped, officials said.

On his complaint, an FIR was registered and Rathi was arrested on February 21, Kumar on February 22 and Vishwkarma and Hayat on Monday, police said.

Two mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added.

"We are questioning the accused and details of bank accounts opened by the accused are being obtained,” the DCP said.

