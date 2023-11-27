Gurugram, Nov 27 (PTI) A moving Maruti Ertiga car caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway Monday afternoon, forcing its occupants to make a hasty escape to save their lives, police said. The car was completely gutted.

A short circuit near the engine of the car sparked the fire, said an officer.

The car had a woman, two children, and the driver as occupants.

The fire was doused by a fire tender rushed to the spot at the call of ACP Crime Varun Dahiya who was passing through the stretch, Highway Inspector Rajesh Kumar said.

The incident caused a traffic jam on the road, which could only be normalised after the car was taken away by a crane.

