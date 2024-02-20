Gurugram, Feb 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old man who worked as a cleaner with a telecom company died after falling from the eighth floor of its office in the Manesar area here, police said on Tuesday.

On a complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased, Sujoy Hasda, an FIR was registered against the company on Tuesday under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

Hasda, a native of West Bengal's Malda district, fell from the eighth floor of the company's building while doing cleaning work and died on the spot, police said.

His mother Anjali alleged in her complaint that her son died as the company management did not make proper safety arrangements.

"My son died due to the negligence of the company. Legal action should be taken against it," she said.

Based on her complaint, the FIR was registered at IMT, Manesar police station.

Station House Inspector Rajender Kumar said, "We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per law."

