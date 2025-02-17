Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutka worth Rs 2.21 lakh from a building in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested one person for illegally storing the substance, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a room in a building in Ambewadi at Wagle Estate on Saturday afternoon and discovered a stock of gutka stored on the premises, the official said.

He said the team arrested Mohammad Nadeem Mohammad Fahim Mansuri (22) for alleged illegal storage and sale of the banned substance.

The official said a case has been registered under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit a crime), 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

