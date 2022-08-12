New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) GVK Power & Infrastructure on Friday said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 400.08 crore in June quarter.

The company incurred a net loss of Rs 74.92 crore in April-June 2021-22, a BSE filing said.

Also Read | NIT Kurukshetra Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 99 Assistant Professor Posts at nitkkr.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 620.37 crore in the quarter from Rs 73.21 crore a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)