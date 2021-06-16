New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) H-Energy on Wednesday said it has signed a preliminary agreement with Petrobangla for the supply of LNG to Bangladesh.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and "will soon finalise a long term supply agreement to commence the supply of re-gasified LNG to Bangladesh through a cross border natural gas pipeline," a company statement said.

H-Energy is constructing a terminal to import gas in its liquid form (liquefied natural gas or LNG) in ships at Kukrahati, West Bengal. A pipeline will take the fuel after it is reconverted into gas to the Bangladesh border.

"H-Energy was authorised by Petroleum and Natural gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body in India, to build own and operate Kanai Chhata-Shrirampur natural gas pipeline connecting H-Energy's LNG terminal in West Bengal passing through various regions of the state and further connecting to the Bangladesh border, to enable cross border supply of re-gasified LNG into Bangladesh," it said.

H-Energy is the only company to have received the authorisation from PNGRB to lay a pipeline to the Bangladesh border.

Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of H-Energy said, "This is a key milestone in the future of India Bangladesh energy cooperation. Our objective is to deliver environmentally friendly, safe, and economical energy to the state of West Bengal and to Western Bangladesh".

H-Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary HE Marketing private will be responsible for sourcing LNG and for supplying R-LNG to Petrobangla.

Within Bangladesh, Petrobangla will supply this re-gasified LNG to gas-based power producers and other gas consumers.

H-Energy is developing an LNG terminal on the west and east coast of India. It will start the commission of its floating LNG receiving terminal at the Jaigarh port in Maharashtra next month.

The Jaigarh terminal project is connected to the national gas grid at Dabhol through a 56km pipeline.

"H-Energy is also constructing LNG re-gasification terminals on the east coast of India at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and at Kukrahati, West Bengal," the statement said.

