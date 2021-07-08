New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Execution of hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects, which is the preferred mode of awarding by NHAI, is largely on schedule and about 60 per cent of the projects covering 3,200 kms of roads are either completed or being executed on time, ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday.

However, it added that rest of the projects are delayed largely due to weak sponsors.

According to Crisil, many National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) HAM projects are set to become operational in the near term.

Their credit profiles will improve significantly because of reduced implementation risk and healthy cash-flow visibility, backed by strong counterparties, it said.

Crisil said it has analysed all the HAM road projects awarded between fiscals 2016 and 2018, spanning 5,400 kms, as the bulk of execution should have ideally taken place in these projects.

NHAI introduced HAM in January 2016 and has awarded more than 40 per cent of roads under this model over the past five years. Under the HAM model, the government provides 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer to start work while the remaining investment has to be made by the developer.

Crisil Ratings Director Anand Kulkarni said, "Of the 5,400 km of roads analysed, 1,400 km are operational. A large portion of these were completed six months ahead of schedule, and only a few faced moderate delays."

Of the delayed projects, spanning 2,200 kms, nearly two-thirds are being executed by a few weak sponsors with constrained liquidity, which has impacted the project execution, it added.

