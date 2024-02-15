New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies on Thursday said it has teamed up with AI company Soroco to enable organisations to solve complex business problems, make data-driven decisions and improve operational efficiency, among other outcomes.

The company, in a release, said the partnership aims to 'Redefine the Future of Work with AI'.

Soroco's AI model Scout generates a map of hidden pain points that teams face and their impact on business outcomes and solutions.

"The partnership aims to help organisations solve complex business problems, make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency and cost savings, and ultimately discover, monitor, and improve their operational processes," the release said.

