Latur, Aug 8 (PTI) At least 2.8 lakh tricolours have been distributed in Maharashtra's Latur district as part of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark 75 years of India's independence, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | ‘Odisha Experiencing Achhe Din, State Has Large Number of Representatives at National Level’, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters, additional collector Arvind Lokhande said there were more than 5 lakh families in the district and accordingly, 2.8 lakh flags have been distributed so far.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 10, 2022.

The administration plans to distribute the remaining 2.29 lakh flags soon, he said.

A total of 7,265 flags have been distributed to various departments including health, education, women and child welfare among others, the official said.

Several programmes will be conducted from August 8 to 17, including gram sabhas, guidance of freedom fighters, women self-help group meetings and tree plantations, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)