Latur, Jul 28 (PTI) The Tricolour will be hoisted on more than 3.88 lakh structures in Maharashtra's Latur district as part of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

District Collector Prithviraj BP on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the preparation underway for the campaign that will take place from August 13 to 15.

Over 3,88,400 homes, 1,911 primary schools, 683 secondary schools, 2,721 anganwadis, 784 gram panchayats, around 300 government-run health centres and 514 hospitals and clinics will take part in the campaign, he said.

"Tiranga volunteers from schools, colleges, NCC, NSS, Yuva Mandal will be appointed. Flags should be purchased from gram panchayat, ward offices, schools, anganwadis etc," he added.

