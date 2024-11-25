Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Gangsters and hardened criminals will be lodged at a high-security prison coming up near Jagraon in Ludhiana district, Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Monday.

Addressing a passing-out parade at the Punjab Jail Training School in Patiala, Bhullar said new jails will be built in Punjab at least 1 km away from the local habitats to ensure that advanced security systems such as state-of-the-art jammers do not affect people living nearby.

This measure will also prevent external elements from sneaking drugs and mobile phones into the jails, he added.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the prison department, including security concerns, staff shortage and prisoner rehabilitation, Bhullar said the Punjab government is working towards modernisation of the jails with the installation of Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV cameras and mobile jammers.

He also announced that the recruitment of 13 deputy superintendents of police, 175 warders, 4 matrons and additional doctors and paramedical staff will be initiated soon.

As part of prisoner rehabilitation initiatives, petrol pumps have been installed in eight prisons across Punjab, he said.

