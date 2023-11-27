Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) The Winter Session of the Haryana assembly will begin here from December 15, according to an official statement. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here.

The cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

"The winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin from December 15," said the statement issued after the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)