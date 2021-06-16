Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday launched a scheme under which FMCG products will be provided at reasonable prices through ration depot-holders.

This pilot project has been launched at Sirsa, Fatehabad, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts, the state government said in a statement.

If the trial of this pilot project becomes successful in these districts, it will be implemented across the state, it said.

Through the medium of depot-holders, villagers of the state will also be able to take advantage of certain services of State Bank of India (SBI), he said.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, said: "The main objective of the state government is to create an ecosystem within Haryana through CONFED, in which multinational FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies, self-help groups and other groups work amicably."

He said that while this scheme will generate income and employment opportunities in the state, the markets in rural areas will also be strengthened by this initiative.

Chautala added that a pilot project is currently being started for eight weeks in five districts of the state. In this, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Coca-Cola Company, and Alpro Consumer Products will sell the products.

This will increase the revenue of fair price shop (FPS) owners. A total of 140 FPS from the five districts are part of the pilot project.

Haryana State Federation of Consumers Co-operatives Wholesale Stores Ltd (CONFED) Managing Director R S Dhillon and Additional Chief Secretary (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs) Anurag Rastogi was present at the virtual launch event.

Representatives of Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Marico, The Coca-Cola Company, Alpro Consumer Products and SBI, among others, attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Chautala said CONFED, in collaboration with SBI, will set up a customer service point (CSP) in the FPS itself which will help in expanding the financial services operated by the bank.

Selected FPS owners will be able to act as SBI retailers. These FPS owners will provide basic banking services to the customers in rural areas in return for which they will get commission.

Under this project, a pilot project was started on Wednesday in two districts of Sirsa and Karnal, the statement said.

On the occasion, the deputy chief minister also launched a new online mobile application named C-SMRT (CONFED-Surveillance, Monitoring, Real-time).

This app will help in maintaining and tracking the logistics related to the public distribution system in stipulated time.

He added that this will even help in ensuring transparency and smooth functioning of PDS related items.

