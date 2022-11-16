Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) The Haryana government has ordered an inquiry into the matter of wheat damage in the Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal and Fatehabad districts during 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued directions to the respective administrative secretary-cum-in charge of these four districts, including the Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department or his representative, Deputy Commissioners and a nominee of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department to inquire into the matter and submit a report within one month to the state government.

According to an official statement here on Wednesday, Managing Director of HAFED, which is the state's apex cooperative federation, and Managing Director of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation have also been directed to remain available to assist the respective administrative secretaries-cum-in charge of the districts concerned in conducting the inquiry.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, while replying to a question, had said that strict cognizance has been taken after reports of wheat spoilage in the four districts in the previous years.

Chautala had said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of administrative secretaries, who are senior IAS officers, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

The spoiled wheat, worth over Rs 80 crore, will be auctioned to be used as cattle feed or for such purposes and it is expected to yield over Rs 40 crore, he had said.

Chautala had said 44,700 metric tonnes of wheat got spoiled in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 periods due to excessive rainfall and loss of grain and this stock was kept aside after the procurement.

The committee will go into details as to who were the officers responsible and why the stock was left in the open plinth area and not subsequently lifted and for what reason, he had said.

