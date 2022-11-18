Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state has done remarkable work in the power sector in the last eight years.

"This has paved the way for Haryana to become one of the leading states in the country in terms of providing electricity," he said while speaking as chief guest at the 83rd meeting of the Forum of Regulators, organised by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission here, as per an official statement.

Addressing the chairpersons and members of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions from other states, the chief minister said with the objective of providing 24-hour electricity to villages, the state government initiated the 'Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon Yojana' from Kurukshetra in 2016.

"Today, about 80 percent villages are getting 24-hour power supply," he said.

Talking about free power, as implemented in some states, Khattar said Haryana has rejected this concept as 'free electricity is no electricity'.

"This neither benefits the consumers nor the government. The people of Haryana have also understood this and are fully supporting the government," he added.

Khattar said the state government has taken stringent steps to check non-payment of electricity bills.

He said the government started an initiative and appealed to the citizens across the state to pay the bills, which garnered public cooperation and today Haryana is setting new dimensions in the power sector.

The state government has not increased electricity rates in the last eight years, and has instead brought relief to the people by reducing the power tariffs, he noted.

Khattar said the Fuel Surcharge Adjustment (FSA) was 37 paise, which was abolished.

"Not only this, the electricity rate was Rs 4.50 per unit up to 150 units, which was reduced and the rate was fixed at Rs 2.50 per unit up to 200 units and Rs 2 per unit for monthly electricity consumption up to 50 units," he added.

Khattar further said highly-subsidised electricity is being given in the agriculture sector in the state, but Haryana government has also emphasised on promoting the use of solar energy.

"Under this, 30,000 solar connections have been given and the work of giving 50,000 more solar connections is underway. A target has been set to provide a total of 1 lakh solar connections," he added.

The chief minister further said with the use of solar energy, the state's electricity subsidy has reduced to Rs 5,500 crore from Rs 7,200 crore.

Line loss in the state was 29 per cent in 2014, which has come down to 14 per cent now.

"With this, about Rs 6,000 crore have been saved...," he added.

