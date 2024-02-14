Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Wednesday took exception to Punjab authorities' objection to the deployment of drone for dropping tear gas shells to disperse protesters inside its territory at the Shambhu border, saying whether it has become "an India-Pakistan border."

Vij's reaction came after the Punjab authorities raised an objection with the Haryana authorities for the use of the drone for dropping tear gas shells inside the Punjab territory at the Shambhu border.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

Punjab's Patiala Deputy Commissioner has written to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner, asking him not to send drone inside Punjab's territory.

Haryana security personnel deployed a drone on Tuesday for dropping tear gas shells to disperse farmers who were trying to breakthrough barricades in an attempt to march towards Delhi with various demands.

Also Read | Saraswati Temples in India: From Dakshina Mookambika to Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shaneeshwara, Mandirs Across The Country Dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge.

The farmers claimed that the unmanned aerial vehicle dropped several tear gas canisters on them when they were standing well inside the Punjab territory.

Vij said it is surprising that the Punjab government wrote about not sending the drone to its territory, asking whether it has become the "India-Pakistan border".

"If someone runs away to Punjab after attacking our police, can't we go after him and catch him?" he asked.

Vij asked the Punjab government why it did not stop farmers in the state when they were heading towards Delhi.

The minister also wondered why the farmers wanted to go to Delhi when the Central ministers were ready to talk to them in Chandigarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)