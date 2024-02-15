Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) The Haryana government has signed an agreement with Mahanadi Basin Power Limited (MBPL) to purchase 800 megawatts of electricity.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD Saket Kumar and Debasish Nanda from Coal India Limited, an official statement said on Thursday.

Khattar said that a super-critical thermal power plant of 1,600 (2x800 megawatts) is being set up in Odisha by a Coal India Limited subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Mahanadi Basin Power Limited (MBPL) has proposed to supply 800 megawatts of electricity from its proposed plant in Odisha to Haryana, he added.

On Thursday, an MOU was signed for the purchase of 800 megawatts of electricity in this regard, the chief minister said.

He further said that a single tariff (levelised tariff) of Rs 4.46 per unit has been fixed for the proposed power purchase.

Khattar said that to increase electricity availability in the state, the government is also going to set up an 800-megawatt thermal power plant in Yamunanagar.

Currently, the electricity production capacity in Haryana is 2,582 megawatts, and with the construction of this new plant, the state's energy production capacity will increase to 3,382 megawatts, he noted.

Khattar said significant work has been done in the power sector over the past nine and a half years. In 2014, the demand for electricity in the state was 9,000 megawatts, which has now increased to 14,000 megawatts.

