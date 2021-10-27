Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Haryana Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner (Revenue and Disaster Management) Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday said modern revenue record rooms will be ready by November 15 at all district headquarters of the state.

Kaushal was presiding over the review meeting regarding the Swamitva Yojana through video conferencing with the deputy commissioners of all the districts of the state, an official statement said here.

He said the work of digitising the age-old revenue records has picked up pace in the state and soon, these records will be easily available at a click of the mouse. Earlier, it used to take a lot of time to view and trace records.

He added that the revenue department is filled with lakhs of files and papers, some even as old as 1870. Under this new initiative, important revenue records and documents are being scanned, catalogued and kept in digital boxes in modern record rooms, he said.

In this episode, he said that till date, 17,44,89,332 have been uploaded by the department out of total 18,70,38,840 documents, which is 97.94 per cent.

He said that Panchkula and Charkhi Dadri have uploaded 100 per cent images which are 29,88,840 and 21,31,158, respectively.

