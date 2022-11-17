Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) In the last eight years, Haryana's exports have registered over a three-fold rise from Rs 68,032 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 2.17 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Several schemes have been implemented to promote industrial exports by the Haryana government during the past few years.

"Consequently, not only Haryana got a new identity but the state has taken a quantum leap in its export graph. As per the official figures in 2013-14, Haryana exported goods worth Rs 68,032 crore, while increasing this by four-fold to touch exporting goods worth Rs 2,17,222 crore," said an official statement here on Thursday.

As the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government promoted the ease of doing business (EODB), Haryana is now third in the country and first in North India in terms of EODB, whereas in the year 2014 it was at 14th position, it added.

Economic development has also remained the utmost priority of the chief minister and his government, along with generating jobs and providing livelihood to thousands of people as the state has emerged as a preferred global investment destination.

To propel the state to the next level of growth trajectory, Enterprise Promotion Policy (EPP) in the year 2015 was launched. The policy is aligned with the ' Make in India' 'Digital India' and 'Skilling India' campaigns of the central government and offers best-in-class incentives to attract investments.

Going a step ahead to create a more conducive environment for the industries in the state, for the first time, Haryana has formulated Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP) 2020 after considering suggestions from the industrialists, the statement said.

The policy fulfils the chief minister's vision to establish Haryana as a competitive and favoured investment destination, achieve regional development and export diversification, and augment livelihood opportunities for its people through resilient economic development.

The policy objective is to attract investments of Rs 1 lakh crore and generate 5 lakh jobs in the state. Many big investors are currently coming forward to invest, the investment said.

The state government had also launched Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) programme to strengthen the economic condition of every region.

Under PADMA 'clusters' of small and medium industries are being established at the block level. Clusters have been formed in all 143 blocks of the state. In the first phase, the work of developing 40 clusters has started.

Brands -- namely Har Amrit for fertilizer, Har Agro for cattle feed, Haryana Fresh for mineral water, and Ikshu for sugar are being promoted to give special recognition to the products of the state, it added.

"Five special policies have been implemented for agriculture and food processing, textiles, warehousing-logistics retail, pharmaceutical and MSME sectors. For settlement of government dues and other disputes, help has been provided to industrialists through' Vivaadon ka Samadhan'.

"A state-of-the-art industrial and commercial township is being developed on about 3,300 acres of land near Kharkhoda town in Sonipat district and Industrial Model Township is being developed on 1,400 acres at Sohna in Gurugram," as per the statement.

Walmart Vriddhi E-Institute has been started by Walmart in Panipat. Setting up of Medical Device Park in Panipat and Bulk Drugs Park in Hisar and Food and Drug Testing Lab in Panchkula are among some of the ambitious industrial development projects being undertaken by the state government.

"We are providing a conducive environment to the investors because of which the state has become a favourable investment destination.

"No stone is left unturned to facilitate prospective investors by taking care of their investments and other needs. State government's investment-friendly policies are becoming a role model among other states," the statement quoted Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as saying.

