New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Wednesday reported a 57.09 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.97 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.88 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Britain's Inflation Hits Fresh 40-Year High as Fuel, Food Prices Surge.

However, its total income was inched 1.32 per cent higher to Rs 447.18 crore against Rs 441.33 crore in the corresponding quarter preceding fiscal.

Hathway Cable's total expenses increased 6.51 per cent to Rs 451.33 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23 compared to Rs 423.72 crore.

Also Read | Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 16.70 apiece on BSE, up 0.60 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)