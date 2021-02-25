Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI): Dairy products maker Hatsun Agro has commenced commercial production at its new facility in Maharashtra set up at a cost of Rs 130 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The fully automated dairy plant has been set up on a 72-acre land at a cost of Rs 130 crore in Solapur district and can process six lakh litres milk per day, the Tamil Nadu-based company said in a statement.

Hatsun Agro at the facility would manufacture milk, curd, buttermilk, lassi, yoghurt and shrikhand and it would also retail under its popular brands 'Arokya' and 'Hatsun'.

With the latest facility, the milk processing capacity stands at 52.50 lakh litres per day across its manufacturing locations in five states.

The facility in Maharashtra is aimed at generating 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities and would also generate income to around 90,000 dairy farmers in Maharashtra.

With the commencement of the new facility, Hatsun Agro aims to expand its retail network in Maharashtra and Goa.

"Maharashtra is a versatile state offering excellent growth opportunities for the dairy industry and Hatsun Agro envisages the plant to strengthen its foothold and provide a gateway of further growth in western region," company chairman RG Chandramogan said.

"We see a robust demand for dairy products and we are glad to bring our quality dairy products to lakhs of households in Maharashtra," he said.

The company at the facility also has set up a water pond to harvest rain water to the tune of 1.25 crore litres making it as a first in the region that can be treated and utilised for multiple purposes, the company said.PTI VIJ SS

