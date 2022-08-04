Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed a wealth tax case pending against late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala and her relative.

Also Read | LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Assistant Manager and Other Posts at lichousing.com; Check Details Here.

When the matter came up today, the counsel representing the Income Tax department told the bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shafique that based on the circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes to drop cases worth less than Rs 1 crore, it has decided to drop the wealth tax and the action against Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver And Other Posts At becil.com; Check Details Here.

Based on that it will withdraw the cases.

Accepting the submission, the bench ordered the closure of the cases filed against Sasikala and Ilavarasi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)