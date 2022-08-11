Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation, to file its reply to the civil suit filed by AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking to restrain it from carrying on any defamatory statement against him and to direct it to pay Rs 1.10 crore towards damages.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy issued the direction when the suit came up for further hearing, today.

The suit and applications arising out of the same against Arappor Iyakkam, its convenor Jayaram Venkatesan and joint convenor Zakir Hussain, prayed for a direction to them to jointly and severally make a payment of Rs 1.10 crore towards damages caused to Palaniswami's reputation.

It also sought to restrain the trio permanently from in any manner releasing, circulating, publishing or indulging in making any kind of accusations/insinuations /allegations against him.

According to Palaniswami, on July 28 this year, a private TV channel telecast a news article stating that Arappor Iyakkam had addressed a letter to the Vigilance department making false and untenable allegations against him in the matter of tenders for highways in Tamil Nadu.

The NGO had also uploaded the same on its social media websites and widely circulated the news. It alleged corrupt practices in floating tenders at the time when he was the Chief Minister holding Highways portfolio. The news, an utterly false one, had spoiled his name and fame and caused mental agony to him. It was intended to bring disrespect to him, he contended.

