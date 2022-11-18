Ranchi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday pulled up the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here for not meeting up the standards of providing optimum health services to the citizens of the state.

Also Read | Gaza Strip Fire Kills 17 Members of One Family During Birthday Party (Watch Video).

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad were hearing several petitions against RIMS.

The HC is already monitoring the actions of the RIMS administration due to hearing in different public interest litigations.

Also Read | Centre Refutes Media Reports Claiming Shortage of Fertilisers in Rabi Season, Says There Is Enough Availability.

The court took note of a recent news report which said that the attendant of a patient had to give his mobile phone as security to obtain a stretcher.

The matter is "shameful" as the medical center was unable to provide the basic facilities to its patients, the judges told the RIMS counsel.

As many as 18 petitions of different natures against RIMS were lined up for hearing before the high court. The petitions included PILs and service matters in which employees of RIMS, both former and present, presented their grievances against the administration of the autonomous hospital.

The High Court recorded in its order that a special committee will be formed which will look into the appointments made in RIMS and the delay in filling up vacancies in its various departments. The case will be heard again on November 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)