New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) HCL Foundation on Thursday announced setting up of 100-bed and 50-bed COVID-19 isolation and treatment units, respectively, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and Deen Dayan Upadhyay Hospital here in partnership with the Delhi government.

The Foundation's support is aimed at complementing the state's efforts to increase and enhance COVID-19 care facilities to help manage the large number of infections in the national capital, it said in a statement.

These facilities, including the child-friendly COVID-19 wards, were officially inaugurated on Thursday by HCL Foundation Director Nidhi Pundhir, LNJP Hospital Medical Director Suresh Kumar and Maulana Azad Medical College Dean Nandani Sharma.

HCL Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of HCL Technologies.

Given the increased burden on the staff at the two hospitals in the wake of the large number of daily positive cases, the Foundation said it has also committed to providing human resource support to the isolation and treatment unit at the two hospitals.

This includes hiring of and salaries for an agreed number of doctors, nursing staff, hygiene technicians, general duty assistants, supervisors, counsellors, ambulance personnel and administration staff, it said.

Besides, it is providing an ambulance with advanced life support and ventilator to LNJP dedicated to transportation of COVID-19 positive patients and isolation and treatment of over 1,000 COVID-19 mild-to-moderately symptomatic cases.

Other infrastructural support to LNJP includes 40 smart TV sets, Wi-Fi, 10 desktops with printer, child-friendly isolation wards and furniture, besides supporting over 120 nursing, paramedical and medical staff.

HCL Foundation said its NGO partner 'Doctors for You' will provide training and capacity building programmes for over 40 healthcare professionals on the COVID-19 management at the two hospitals.

The Foundation has previously set up two 50-bed isolation and treatment units in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, and has helped add 100 beds to an existing COVID-19 facility in Mumbai.

