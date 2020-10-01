New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) IT services major HCL Technologies on Thursday announced a new partnership with IBM to help clients accelerate their digital transformation by migrating enterprise mission-critical workloads to the IBM public cloud.

In December 2018, HCL Technologies had announced acquisition of select IBM software products for USD 1.8 billion (over Rs 12,700 crore).

The deal spanned products in areas including security, marketing and collaboration solutions, and represented a total addressable market of more than USD 50 billion.

HCL Technologies, in a statement on Thursday, said the IBM Ecosystem Unit (IEU) at HCL will assist clients, including enterprises in regulated industries such as financial services, telecommunications, life sciences and healthcare and energy and utilities.

The IEU will help enterprises develop digital and cloud-native solutions that will help advance their cloud journeys. These solutions will be built on the IBM public cloud using IBM Cloud Paks, containerised software running on Red Hat OpenShift, and Watson-powered advanced data and analytics, it added.

HCL's IEU will offer a wide spectrum of services and solutions, leveraging IBM Cloud, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning capabilities and security to foster innovation for enterprises, the statement said.

Clients can participate in design workshops and remotely access the best technology from the company's Cloud Native Labs located in the United States (Dallas), United Kingdom (London) and India (NCR), which fully support IBM Cloud and Red Hat environments for proof of concepts and solution building, it added.

"In line with HCL's vision and strategy, this new chapter in our relationship with IBM is an affirmation of our strategy in responding to a changing world. Leveraging the IBM public cloud will enable HCL to work with enterprises in regulated industries such as financial services," HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, IT Services, Kalyan Kumar said.

Currently HCL's DRYiCE portfolio runs on IBM public cloud and this collaboration will be extended to HCL's product portfolio, which includes the development of new software as a service (SaaS) offerings on IBM Cloud, he added.

"I see the flexibility and security of IBM's hybrid cloud platform built with Red Hat OpenShift at the core, combined with HCL's expertise in technology services, as a clear differentiator," IBM Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems, Bob Lord said.

"Together, we can help clients maximise value and accelerate their digital transformation to any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud," Lord added.

