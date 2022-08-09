New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 9.97 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

The company had recorded a profit of Rs 40.79 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of HCL Infosystems declined by 67 per cent to Rs 9.12 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 27.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company in a statement said that it is renegotiating some of the terms of share purchase agreement related to sale of HCL Infotech to Novezo as one of the customers of a key defence project has asked to novate the project to either HCL Infosystems or to a third party service provider acceptable to the customer, instead of transferring the project to Novezo as part of the sale deal.

"This exercise has resulted in a significant delay in closing the sale of HCL Infotech to Novezo. In addition, some of the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement are being renegotiated and there are unresolved issues which if resolved, will require approval of the Board and the Shareholders of the Company," HCL Infosystems said.

HCL Infosystems said that in order to reduce the its debt obligations, the company has decided to monetize certain company owned properties in a phased manner.

"Several of the Company's properties are not being fully utilized due to changes in the business of the Company. The Company has sold three properties during the quarter for a total consideration of Rs 8.64 crore," the statement said.

The company said that it has received income tax refund of Rs 15 crore during the June 2022 quarter.

