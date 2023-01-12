New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) IT company HCL Tech has bagged a digital transformation deal from US-based toy manufacturing company and owner of children's and family entertainment franchises Mattel Inc, the company said on Thursday.

Unde the deal, HCLTech will serve as Mattel's primary IT digital transformation partner for the next several years.

HCL Tech will support Mattel's future direction and continued digital transformation journey.

"With operations in more than 35 locations around the world, it is vital to have an IT services partner that can match our scale and adjust for our growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company," Mattel chief technology officer, Sven Gerjets.

HCL Tech, President of Digital Business, Anand Birje said that the company will help Mattel with their business applications and enterprise platform modernization while shifting their underlying digital foundations to resilient, modern, and efficient cloud infrastructure.

