New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday said it has partnered with MetaMedia, a cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, to help accelerate the company's global expansion.

As part of the global partnership, HCL Technologies will provide design, engineering, and deployment services for MetaMedia's international expansion, a statement said.

The agreement includes the development and running of a custom network operations center that will allow MetaMedia to manage real-time platform performance, control remote cameras and microphones and facilitate theater-to-theater and studio-to-theater interactions, it added.

The technology will support everything from marketing efforts and product launches to e-sports competitions and live events and will help ensure MetaMedia continues to deliver best-in-class service and premium content, the statement said.

Launched last year, MetaMedia has experienced significant growth and already expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the US and Canada.

With a dedicated Microsoft business unit, HCL Technologies will also develop, integrate and maintain solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform for MetaMedia's improved scalability, security, and functionality, the statement said.

In addition, HCL Technologies will collaborate with MetaMedia on the development of new products and services, it added.

