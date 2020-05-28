Latest News | HCL Technologies, Broadcom Expand Partnership

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) IT firm HCL Technologies on Thursday announced an expansion of its preferred services partnership with Broadcom Inc.

The partnership was signed in 2018. HCL is now broadening its professional services offerings to include Symantec Enterprise Division (SED) consulting services, which was part of Broadcom's enterprise security solutions, a statement said.

Also Read | Lenovo Launches 'PC Pal' in India to Help Consumers Find Perfect Devices Based on Their Lifestyle Needs.

As part of the partnership, the majority of Broadcom's Symantec enterprise consulting team will transition to HCL, it added.

"This includes expertise across endpoint security, web security services, cloud security, and data loss prevention. Symantec enterprise consulting employees will join HCL's Enterprise Studio, which provides professional services for Broadcom Enterprise Software solutions," it said.

Also Read | How to Apply For Allotment of Instant e-PAN Card Through Aadhaar e-KYC on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The Symantec US Federal Consulting Services and Cyber Threat Analysis Programs will remain with the Symantec Enterprise Division of Broadcom, it added.

"The enhanced partnership with Broadcom combined with HCL's rich legacy in cybersecurity will help our customers establish a secure environment to further explore and pursue their enterprise growth objectives," HCL Technologies Senior Vice-President Abhishek Shankar said.

Art Gilliland, senior vice-president and general manager (symantec enterprise division) at Broadcom, said this agreement will provide Broadcom customers the expertise and services needed to ensure that their mission-critical infrastructure software needs are met.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)