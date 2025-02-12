Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Aiming to grow its deposit base, HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced a salary account for employees of state-owned undertakings which comes with a cyber cover.

The cyber fraud cover is Rs 25,000, and the account christened Anmol Savings Account comes with other features like a free platinum debit card, according to a statement.

*** Arthalpha raises USD 2 million * Investment technology platform Arthalpha on Wednesday announced a USD 2 million (about Rs 17.38 crore) fund raise in a round led by DSP, with participation from family offices and wealth managers.

The funding will help the company's technological capabilities, scale its data infrastructure, and further develop its investment management offerings in Indian public equities, as per a statement.

*** Oracle to help Allcargo Gati improve operational efficiency * Oracle on Wednesday said it has signed up express distribution and supply chain management company Allcargo Gati as a client.

The logistics company has migrated its on-premises mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and this will help improve its operational efficiencies by a fifth, a company statement said.

