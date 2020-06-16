Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | HDFC Plans to Raise Funds; Board Meet on Jun 19

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:06 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) HDFC, the country's largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19.

In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly constituted by the board of directors, will be held on June 19.

The meeting will "consider seeking shareholders' approval for raising of funds by issue of equity shares and/or other securities through any permissible mode(s)", it said.

However, the quantum of the funds proposed to be raised was not disclosed.

Housing Development Finance Corporation's (HDFC) shares on Tuesday closed 4.03 per cent higher at Rs 1,822.80 a piece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

