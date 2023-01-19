Kochi, Jan 19 (PTI) The head cook of an eatery in North Paravoor area of Ernakulam district has been arrested following hospitalisation of several people who ate food there.

Also Read | Rewarding Information Sharing on Social Media Platforms Like Facebook and Twitter Leads to Spread of Misinformation: Study.

An officer of North Paravoor police station said that the cook was arrested on Wednesday.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

The suspected food poisoning incident occurred on Tuesday with over 68 people being admitted to various hospitals in Ernakulam with symptoms like vomiting.

A case was immediately registered against the eatery owner who is yet to be caught.

Local authorities have shut down the restaurant following the incident.

The Health department also informed that the licence of the restaurant has been cancelled based on a report submitted by the food safety commissioner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)