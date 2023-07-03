Mangaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) Heavy rains continuing for the second day in Mangaluru submerged several low-lying areas including the busy Pumpwell Road in the city causing serious traffic congestion on Monday.

The floodwater beneath the Pumpwell flyover has reached knee-height, blocking the main route towards Mangaluru. Some vehicles got stuck in the water.

Buses and other vehicles travelling from Mangaluru city area towards Talapady, Tokkottu, and B C Road have been stranded due to the incessant rains.

Traffic police have been deployed in waterlogged areas and vehicles are being redirected to alternative routes.

Heavy rainfall has also led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at Kottara Chowki junction.

The junctions at Pumpwell and Kottara Chowki face flooding and waterlogging issues every year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for the next five days, with an orange alert in effect in Dakshina Kannada district till July 7.

In the adjoining state of Kerala, red alert has been issued for two districts while orange alerts have been marked for all other districts in the state.

