New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has launched a new variant of its 125cc bike Glamour priced at Rs 72,000 (ex-showroom).

The new trim comes with new features like the USB charger attached to the handlebar.

"The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country," Hero MotoCorp Head – Sales and Aftersales Naveen Chauhan said.

