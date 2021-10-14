New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched its new motorcycle Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition priced at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition comes with features like LED winkers and side-stand engine cut-off, integrated USB charger and LCD brightness adjustment. It also gets a new gear indicator feature on the speedometer, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint Colour Variant Launched in India.

Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said, "The new Xtreme 160R Stealth edition is bringing further class-leading technology and a mysterious darker style that will excite the customers in their everyday ride."

The motorcycle has a 160-cc engine that delivers power output of 15.2 PS at 8,500 RPM and is capable of accelerating from 0-60 km per hour in 4.7 seconds, the company said. HRS hrs

Also Read | Sensex Zooms 569 Points to Fresh Record; Nifty Tops 18,300 Mark.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)