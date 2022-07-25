New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has launched a new variant of its 125cc bike Splendor with price starting at Rs 77,430 (ex-showroom).

The Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition comes in two trims tagged at Rs 77,430 and Rs 81,330 respectively.

Also Read | SBI ATM Rules: OTP-Based Cash Withdrawal Service Launched, Other Banks May Follow; Know Details Here.

The bike comes with fuel mileage of 60-68 kmpl, the company claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)