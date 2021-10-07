New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has launched an all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve bike priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike is a powerful addition to the company's X-range of the premium portfolio, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

The new motorcycle comes with the 200cc BSVI engine that offers 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent added torque, it added.

The bike also features an updated oil cooling system, improved seat profile, and upgraded LED headlights.

"The XPulse is leading Hero MotoCorp's aggressive growth strategy in the premium motorcycle segment that is performance-led, tech-enabled, and youth-focused. Within no time, the XPulse managed to create an important customer fan base across the world," Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson noted.

With the new XPulse 200 4V, the company is bringing more power and enhancing further its off-road, touring, and commuting capabilities for the most thrilling riding experience, he added.

