New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has launched a Rally Edition of its 200cc bike Xpulse 200 4V, priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest edition comes with enhanced suspension set-up, increased ground clearance and rally graphics.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

The Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition can be booked on company's online sales platform – eSHOP from July 22, 12pm onwards till July 29, 12pm, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"The Rally Edition brings exceptional off-road capabilities through factory fitted rally kit and tuned for the very best riders, together with a unique design inspired by our Dakar machines," Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson noted.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The motorcycle comes powered by a 200cc oil-cooled engine, which churns out a maximum power of 18.9 BHP. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)