New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market".

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) Will Not Be Launched in the US or Canada: Report.

The company further said, "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices".

Hero MotoCorp sells a range of models, ranging from entry-level HF100 with prices starting at Rs 51,450, while Xpulse 200 4V tagged at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read | Realme TechLife Watch R100 With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)