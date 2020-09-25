Diphu (Assam), Sep 25 (PTI) The police on Friday seized brown sugar and heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and arrested two persons, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma intercepted a Guwahati bound truck coming from Manipur at a check post on Dimapur- Manja road.

Seventy-five packets, each containing 200 Yaba tablets (a powerful stimulant drug), and 68 packets with 13-15 grams of brown sugar and heroin in each packet, were recovered from the vehicle, a senior official said.

"The price of these drugs will be around Rs 5 crore in the international market. We have also arrested two persons," the police said.

