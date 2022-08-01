Shillong, Aug 1 (PTI) Five people, including two teenagers and a woman, have been arrested in Meghalaya after heroin worth over Rs 3 crore and Rs 4.5 in cash were seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic sleuths of the East Khasi Hills district intercepted one sports utility vehicle at Jingkieng Demthring in Shillong on Sunday.

The police recovered 40 soap cases containing the suspected heroin weighing 559 grams and arrested 19-year-old Shaniah Kharmawphlang.

Upon interrogation, his accomplice 20-year-old Daniel Nongrum of Nongrah Nongpdeng in Shillong who came to fetch the contraband was also arrested. His bike was also seized, the police said.

The supplier Esther Ramhmangaih (37) of Manipur's Churachandpur district was arrested from her rented house at Thembasuk Block F of Madanrting where police seized Rs 4.42 lakh in cash.

Also present at her house were two couriers - Robinson Hmar (19) of Aizawl's Bawngkawn locality in Mizoram and Letminlen Doungel (30) of Churachandpur's Tuibong locality, the police said.

Both were also arrested and a car, Rs 2.19 lakh in cash, and a scooty were also seized, the police said.

The smartphones belonging to the accused were also seized and a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

