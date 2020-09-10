New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Business process management (BPM) and customer experience solutions provider Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Thursday said it plans to add more than 2,000 employees in the US this year.

In a regulatory filing, HGS said it has seen strong growth in 2020 as companies continue to look for business partners to help enhance customer experience (CX), satisfaction and loyalty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a result, HGS has signed 32 new customer engagements in 2020. To manage this growth, HGS has committed to hiring more than 2,000 additional employees through September 2020, in the US," it added.

HGS President Narasimha Murthy said the company provides CX services on behalf of a wide range of companies, including some of the most well-known brands in the world, with tech-enabled BPM services, digital and traditional customer experience solutions, and social media-based customer care solutions.

"As more companies look for innovative CX and BPM solutions to not just weather the storm but plan for growth beyond the COVID-19 crisis, we're adding customer care professionals, engineers, and IT support personnel to our staff to keep up with the demand," he added.

At the end of the June 2020 quarter, HGS had 37,165 employees. According to previous regulatory filings, 5,872 of its total headcount of 37,165 employees were in the US/Jamaica region. The company has staff present in India, Philippines, Canada, and the UK/Europe regions.

