Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh on Friday gheraoed the state secretariat in Shimla and demanded rollback of GST levy on fruit packaging materials.

Apple growers and orchard owners under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM) protested outside the secretariat, causing disruption in local transport services, authorities said.

The bus service on Sanjauli old bus stand remained suspended for a few hours due to gathering of agitators, they said.

Apart from removal of GST on items used for packing fruits, flowers and vegetables, the apple growers demanded rollback of steep price hike of trays.

Their other demands included implementation of Kashmir-like MIS scheme for buying grade A, B and C apple, raising import duty on apple to 100 per cent from the current 50 per cent and strict implementation of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) Act in the state.

The apple growers also demanded that no fee should be charged from them at barriers and the Shogi barrier should be shut down.

