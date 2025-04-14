Hamirpur (HP), Apr 14 (PTI) Free health check-up camps were organised by the MP Mobile Health Service in Bhoranj, Hamirpur, Sujanpur and Barsar assembly segments of Himachal's Hamirpur district on Monday.

The service, working under the banner of Prayas organisation, marked its eighth year on Ambedkar Jayanti, and on the occasion, health checkup camps for various sections of the society, especially for women, elderly, taxi union members and factory workers, were organised, a Prayas' spokesperson said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Basic Salary Will Increase if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86?.

This initiative is the brainchild of Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur and in the last seven years, over 11 lakh people have been provided free treatment, advice and medicines through this service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)