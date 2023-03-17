Shimla, March 17 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government in the budget for 2023-24 has proposed to impose a Rs 10 milk cess on liquor bottles sold in the state, which is expected to fetch Rs 100 crore every year to the state exchequer.

Recently, the state government has decided to purchase cow and buffalo milk to increase the income of milk producers.

Announcing the imposition of Rs 10 per cess on liquor bottles in the budget for 2023-24, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the income generated would be used to increase the income of milk producers through higher milk production.

The chief minister also announced the launch of the "Him-Ganga" scheme to develop a milk-based economy in the state. Under the scheme, cattle rearers will be provided true cost-based milk prices and qualitative improvement will be brought into the system of milk procurement, processing and marketing.

The state government will ensure that milk producers, especially the poorer sections, are protected from regional and seasonal price fluctuations of milk and milk products so that they get fair milk prices.

A sum of Rs 500 crore would be spent on the "Him Ganga" yojana. It will start on a pilot basis by linking farmers and animal husbandry in some areas of the state with this scheme in the first phase and later it will be replicated in other areas.

To increase the income of the milk farmers, milk producers' cooperative societies will be formed as per the need. Effective marketing of milk and its products will be ensured through these cooperative societies. Milk processing plants will be set up and the existing plants will be upgraded.

Earlier, during the tenure of the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, a cess of Rs 1 on sale per bottle of liquor was levied for the maintenance of Cow Sanctuaries and Gau Sadans in the state.

