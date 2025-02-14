Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Government vehicles, including a police car, were not allowed to enter the campus of a centre-run institute here, sources said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday on the campus of the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies in Shimla, they said.

Situated on Observatory Hill in Shimla, the main building of the Viceregal Lodge presently housing the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) was constructed in the early 1880s and was the residence of Viceroy Lord Dufferin, from 1884 to 1888.

After Independence, the lodge was named as "Rashtrapati Bhawan" because the President of India used to come and stay here during summer months and later it became the IIAS.

According to sources, on Wednesday, a government vehicle was stopped from entering the gate of the institute maintaining that the entry of any vehicle other than that of the officers or employees of the institute is prohibited.

In the evening, a police vehicle was also stopped at the gate which led to a long argument between the police and the institute's security personnel.

When approached, the secretary of the institute, Mehar Chand Negi refused to talk on the issue. However, insiders said that there was no prior information about the visit and therefore the vehicles were stopped.

The IIAS is a research institute focusing on academic research in the humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. It was Inaugurated in 1965 by then-President S. Radhakrishnan.

